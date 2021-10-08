VILLAS - Lower Township honored eight retiring employees of the Public Works Department for their many years of service and offered best wishes in retirement during Oct. 4 council meeting.
According to a township release, Public Works Superintendent Gary Douglass, Mayor Frank Sippel, members of the Lower Township Council, and Lower Township Manager Michael Laffey presented Howard Bailey III, Thomas Egan, Gerald Finnegan, Stephen Lonergan, Fred McCloskey, Stephen Parker, Raymond Small, and Thomas Solenski with a commemorative plaque and coin. Mayor Frank Sippel thanked the township employees for their many years of service and dedication to Lower Township.
“I’m sure there were sacrifices you had to make in your career, birthday parties or dinners that might have been missed,” Sippel stated. “I want to thank you all for everything you have done and congratulate you for a job well done and a well-earned retirement.”
Bailey III worked for Lower Township for 36 years, Egan for 32, Finnegan for 36, Lonergan for 36, McCloskey for 27, Parker for 32, Small for 23, and Solenski for 28.
Lonergan, Parker and Small were on hand during the meeting with their families and coworkers to accept the plaques and commendations for their years of employment.
“I want to congratulate these employees on their retirement. It has been an honor to work beside all these men. The hard work and services they contributed over the years to the Public Works Department has indeed made the community of Lower Township a great place to reside,” stated Douglass.