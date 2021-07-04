Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – The municipality's governing body hosted the administration of oaths in a reorganization meeting July 1.  

Three current Sea Isle City Council members, Jack Gibson, Mary Tighe and J.B. Feeley, swore to uphold all the responsibilities of their office for new, three-year terms, and expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to serve, thanking Sea Isle residents.  

Gibson was selected as council president for a one-year term. 

