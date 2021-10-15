PETERSBURG – During Upper Township Committee’s Oct. 12 meeting, committee members discussed the outcome of the municipality’s Oct. 3 Fall Festival.
County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes wrote a letter to the committee praising the event. She noted that it represented the best of the county and its stellar community spirit, describing the superlative organizational efforts of Committee member Kim Hayes (no relation).
E. Marie Hayes also attended the Oct. 12 meeting. During public comment, she reiterated that the event was a true success for the municipality and created significant goodwill.
Also, during public comment, representatives of Upper’s business community asked why they were not included for possible sponsorships and residents queried why only a couple of paying vendors participated.
Their point that these events should “at least break-even” was refuted by Kim Hayes, who noted, “The objective of the Fall Fest, which cost about $3,200, is to provide a great day out for our residents, families, and children to showcase our tremendous community organizations, such as the fire department and environmental groups, and is not meant per se to turn a profit since we have in our municipal budget a line item already covering its costs.”
She emphasized that going forward she will look to both business and community groups to involve them in planning, sponsoring and organizing all future events.
