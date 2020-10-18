DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee members Oct. 13 decided to see how future meetings will succeed if they are held in person.
“We have been receiving inquiries from the public wanting to know how soon we can be back in the building for meetings,” said Business Administrator Jessica Bishop. “We’ve already started to make two levels for committee members for their seats up front and the correct social distance spacing for public seating.
"We’re also upgrading the Wi-Fi, as our meeting space was a former court hearing room. Of course, masks will be required at all times,” she continued.
“Let’s see how this goes. I think it’s a good idea,” said Mayor Zeth Matalucci. “Let’s start the test run for meetings beginning in November. We also will still provide for Zoom capability through Dec. 31, per the governor’s executive order.”