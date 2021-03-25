To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 25: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 25 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,590 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,084 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 240 doses of the Covid vaccine March 24, for a total of 14,135 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 53,947 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
New Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations say that individuals who have clinically recovered from Covid in the past three months and those people who are a fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after having close contact with someone with Covid if that person remains asymptomatic. A fully vaccinated individual is defined as someone who has received their second dose in a two-dose series or a single-dose vaccine more than two weeks prior.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.