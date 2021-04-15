New Jersey State Police Vehicle - Shutterstock
PETERSBURG - In response to resident Scott Miller’s request for a traffic calming study for Route 50, in Tuckahoe, Business Manager Scott Morgan will coordinate with State Police for added surveillance of speeding and other violations in the area.  

“As the summer season begins, I believe state troopers will be very responsive,” said Morgan. “In the past, including last year, State Police were receptive to our request for more presence along this highly used stretch by summer visitors and performed similar duties." 

