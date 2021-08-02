TRENTON – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti announced July 30 the release of $161.25 million in fiscal year 2022 county aid to help make infrastructure improvements on the local level.
According to an NJDOT release, the program is funded through the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund (TTF).
“Providing state funding to county governments so they can keep their transportation infrastructure in a state of good repair is of the highest importance,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti stated. “County aid provides millions of dollars to help improve roads and bridges, without burdening local property taxpayers.”
The state’s 21 counties will share a total of $161.25 million through the County Aid program that helps maintain roads and bridges under county jurisdiction in a state of good repair for the thousands of motorists that count on them each day. Cape May County is slated to receive $3,348,198 from the funds.
County Aid funds are apportioned based on population and road mileage in each county, and each county selects the projects that receive funding. Counties are required to submit eligible projects, identified in the county’s annual transportation program to NJDOT for approval prior to Dec. 1. Projects may be improvements to public roads and bridges under county jurisdiction, or other transportation-related work.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a new schedule for County Aid, in which NJDOT must inform counties of their allotments for the current fiscal year by July 31 to help counties better plan future projects.