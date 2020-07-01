COURT HOUSE -July 1: New Jersey has 171,928 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,224 deaths. The total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 761 including 68 deaths.
Also, out-of-county cases not reported in the following spreadsheets are eight.
According to a release, as testing of individuals for COVID-19 continues, so does the need for contact tracers to conduct interviews with individuals who may have come into contact with those who tested positive.
The state Health Department, in partnership with Rutgers University, led by their School of Public Health and including the School of Health Professions, School of Nursing, School of Social Work, and Graduate School of Applied and Professional Psychology, have launched the Community Contact Tracing Corps. The goal of the Community Contact Tracing Corps is to support Local Health Departments in meeting operational demands by providing additional contact tracing capacity on an as-needed basis.
Also, in partnership with Dimagi Software Company, Rutgers University will deploy its open-source CommCare platform across New Jersey to centralize the State's contact tracing efforts. Collecting information uniformly makes it easier for health officials to share information and to track the virus across New Jersey.
Currently, the Cape May County Health Department is being trained in the CommCare contact tracing platform and will be supported by additional tracers from the Community Contact Tracing Corps. If you are COVID-19 positive you will be asked to share your close contacts. That information is used only to help those people to get tested or to quarantine. Your information is confidential. Your name will not be released to your contacts or your COVID-19 status – that information will only be known to public health officials and our local health department partners if needed.