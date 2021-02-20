Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council Feb. 16 adopted an ordinance that repeals and replaces the borough code that deals with affordable housing regulations. 

In a presentation before the vote on the ordinance, the governing body was told that the major change to the previous borough regulations was in accessory apartments, a self-contained residential dwelling unit in an existing home, or on the existing site. 

Another change was the removal of a provision that allowed developers to make a payment instead of onsite construction of affordable units. 

The borough had the practical impact of its affordable housing obligation reduced to near zero due to the lack of vacant land.  

The affordable housing ordinance includes a mandatory set aside for affordable housing when the borough permits multifamily or attached single-family residential development that meets certain density requirements.  

