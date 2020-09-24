COURT HOUSE - Middle Township received approval for grants to fund additions to two local landmarks – Ockie Wisting Recreational Complex and the Avalon Manor Fishing Pier.
“We want to thank the County Open Space Board and the Freeholder Board for their continued support of these important projects in Middle Township,” Mayor Tim Donohue stated. “These additions to our park projects and pier will make the facilities well-branded, safer and more user-friendly.”
According to a release, the Ockie Wisting Recreational Complex received approval for the park/rec development grant and was awarded $225,175 that will be used to outfit the complex with banner poles and banners, pole-mounted lighting, specialty site bollard lighting, trail kiosks, electric service, a paver crosswalk, and a wayfinding sign package. This project will be completed over the next six to eight months – just in time for Middle Township’s 2021 Summer Concert series at the complex.
The Avalon Fishing Pier was approved for the Coastal and Creative Placemaking Implementation Grant, and will receive new materials, totaling $24,600, that include new benches with backs, a five-loop bicycle rack, new trash receptacles, an open space medallion, and a wayfinding sign package. These new items will be installed before the end of the year.
Open Spaces Cape May County is a Cape May County creative placemaking plan initiative helmed by the Board of Chosen Freeholders. Projects selected for Open Space grants positively impact residents and visitors. The plan provides guidance for those receiving awards on how to best use elements such as high-quality materials, patterns, and colors to ensure accessible and sustainable public spaces.
“We’re just so thrilled to get both of the applications approved at the same time,” stated Township Director of Grants and Economic Development Nancy Sittineri. “It feels like a real victory, as this funding relies solely on the board's decision, and nothing is guaranteed.”