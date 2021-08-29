DT Logo

DENNISVILLE - Referencing a recent Spout Off (https://bit.ly/3gz5hg2) decrying the mayor and Dennis Township Committee’s interference in local school board decisions, Mayor Zeth Matalucci said their intent was the opposite.  

The related measure that prompted the spout was the committee’s decision to approve a resolution calling on the governor and state Department of Education to rescind mandatory Covid provisions.  

“What can’t be farther from the truth is that we are mixing politics with the school’s administration and school board oversight by passing this resolution. In fact, what we are doing with this resolution is just the opposite, which is our objective. Our aim is not to create ill will, but to empower local authorities,” said Matalucci. 

