DENNISVILLE – At its May 25 meeting, Dennis Township Committee adopted an ordinance on second reading, prohibiting smoking cannabis in any municipal public area, which includes public open space, outdoor dining space, parks, recreation areas, or the area of any scheduled public event.  

The ordinance mirrors those approved by other county towns’ governing bodies, as a reaction to the new liberalization of cannabis use under state law.  

State Police will enforce the ordinance, which received no public comment during the meeting. 

