TRENTON - The state Aug. 10 released the first report of major discipline occurrences in law enforcement, dating from June 15, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020 (https://bit.ly/3fXyTDM).
The report is a product of law enforcement agencies reporting to the state attorney general (AG) all cases in which enforcement personnel were disciplined at levels that met or exceeded the threshold set by AG Directive 2021-6.
Major discipline is defined as “terminations, reductions in rank or suspensions of more than five days.” The report, organized by agency, lists the name, offense and discipline imposed.
For Cape May County, eight law enforcement agencies were listed as having no major discipline cases within the report’s timeframe. These were police departments in Avalon, Cape May, North Wildwood, Stone Harbor, West Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. Also with no major disciplinary actions were the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Delaware River and Bay Authority police.
Five county agencies reported major disciplinary actions, with one agency reporting two actions involving the same officer. They are:
Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, with a 10-day suspension of an individual for “unauthorized and inappropriate use of the county email system.”
Lower Township police reported two suspensions of the same officer: One for 10 days for a domestic dispute and one for 35 days for conduct unbecoming a public employee.
Middle Township reported two incidents involving two separate individuals. Both disciplinary actions involved 45-day suspensions - one for off-duty driving under the influence, out of state, and one for a domestic violence situation.
Ocean City police suspended one individual for 40 days for a domestic violence incident and “separate harassment investigation.”
Wildwood police imposed a 25-day suspension on an individual for a motor vehicle accident, with extensive damage to the vehicles involved.
The report did not mention Sea Isle City police as either free of disciplinary actions or having imposed any.