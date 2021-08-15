AVALON - Citing a strong public interest in the borough’s memorial bench program, Business Administrator Scott Wahl told Avalon Borough Council it was time to pause adding dedicated benches and bicycle racks.
Wahl said the borough was blessed with many generous residents, who want to establish a memorial for someone who loved Avalon.
“We want a program that better serves them,” Wahl said.
“We are over benched,” Wahl added.
With over 70 benches on a boardwalk that runs from 20th to 35th streets, the borough has run out of space. The issue is more urgent because the borough expects outdoor dining on the boardwalk will remain, even after the pandemic ends.
The program has been a popular one in Avalon for 16 years. Wahl said it was time to bring it up to date with new borough spaces.
“No one is talking about ending this program,” Wahl assured the council and public.
Avalon officials want to bring in a design consultant to present a “better plan.”
Wahl indicated that new venues for benches will be considered, “places like Surfside Park or the Bay Park Marina” may be ideal, he indicated. He also said that too many benches crowding a limited area are becoming a safety concern.
A new plan will also consider other ways to accomplish the desire to memorialize loved ones, including plaques and bricks, as well as continuing the bench program.