Gov. Phil Murphy

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy and Superintendent of the State Police Col. Patrick Callahan Dec. 31 announced Administrative Order 2020-25, which clarifies that indoor sports practices and competitions are subject to current indoor gathering limits, which was, most recently, set at 10 persons. 

However, according to a release, a practice or competition can proceed with more than 10 persons if individuals who are not necessary for the activity, such as spectators, are not present. The total number of individuals still may not exceed 25% of the capacity of the room in which the practice or competitions takes place, and such limit may not exceed 150 persons.

The order further clarifies that the restrictions on interstate youth sports competitions in Executive Order No. 194 (2020) also apply to youth sports competitions conducted outdoors.

The order was slatted to take effect Jan. 2, when the prohibition on indoor sports practices and competitions in Executive Order No. 204 (2020) sunsets. 

