COURT HOUSE - Dec. 27: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 37 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, three of which are associated with Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,110 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,510 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county positive case is included in the nonresident active cases listed.
It is important to protect yourself against the coronavirus. While it is impossible to remove all the risk, there are things you can do to keep yourself safer. The following recommendations all come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
· Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others.
o Choose a mask with two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric that fits snugly against the sides of your face.
· Stay 6 feet apart and avoid crowds.
o The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to Covid.
· Avoid indoor spaces as much as possible, particularly ones that aren’t well ventilated.
o You may find it harder to stay 6 feet apart in indoor spaces.
· Wash your hands often.
o Use soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.