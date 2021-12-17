chart covid cases
COURT HOUSE - Cape May County’s Rate of Infection (RT) has been on the decline for a few weeks. According to COVIDactnow.org, the (RT) peaked on Nov. 28 at 1.27 and is currently 1.20.

Any number above 1.0 means the spread of COVID-19 is increasing at this time. It is important to get vaccinated or to receive a booster, especially with the holidays fast approaching. To find a location to receive the vaccine near you, visit covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder. Residents should also mask up while indoors and social distancing is difficult. 

-       Tuesday Dec. 21st 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Rio Grande Fire Company, 1120 NJ 47 – First and Second shots of Moderna or First shot of Johnson & Johnson – no boosters will be given at this location.

-       Wednesday Dec. 22nd 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. at the Cape May County Department of Health, 6 Moore Rd. in Cape May Court House – Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 23,935 doses so far. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 74,887 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 64,094 have been fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 70% of the County’s population is fully vaccinated. 

“On behalf of the entire Cape May County Board of County Commissioners I want to wish all of our residents a great holiday season,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “Anyone who isn’t vaccinated should consider getting the vaccine to better protect yourself and your families as we all gather during the holidays.”

For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call (609) 465-1187. Cape May County has recorded 13,925 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 12,971 of those are now off quarantine.

Additionally, there are 17 new out of county positive cases that is included in the Non-resident Active Cases listed below. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.

Sadly, we are announcing the passing of two individuals, a 65-year-old female from Lower Township, and a 64-year-old male from Middle Township. 

“In the sorrowful time, may the love of family and friends comfort you,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson. 

