COURT HOUSE - Cape May County’s Rate of Infection (RT) has been on the decline for a few weeks. According to COVIDactnow.org, the (RT) peaked on Nov. 28 at 1.27 and is currently 1.20.
Any number above 1.0 means the spread of COVID-19 is increasing at this time. It is important to get vaccinated or to receive a booster, especially with the holidays fast approaching. To find a location to receive the vaccine near you, visit covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder. Residents should also mask up while indoors and social distancing is difficult.
- Tuesday Dec. 21st 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Rio Grande Fire Company, 1120 NJ 47 – First and Second shots of Moderna or First shot of Johnson & Johnson – no boosters will be given at this location.
- Wednesday Dec. 22nd 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. at the Cape May County Department of Health, 6 Moore Rd. in Cape May Court House – Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 23,935 doses so far. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 74,887 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 64,094 have been fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 70% of the County’s population is fully vaccinated.
“On behalf of the entire Cape May County Board of County Commissioners I want to wish all of our residents a great holiday season,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “Anyone who isn’t vaccinated should consider getting the vaccine to better protect yourself and your families as we all gather during the holidays.”
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call (609) 465-1187. Cape May County has recorded 13,925 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 12,971 of those are now off quarantine.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.