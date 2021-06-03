Cigarette Smoker - File Photo.jpg
CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council June 1 introduced an ordinance that would ban smoking from the Washington Street Mall grounds.  

The council already acted to ban smoking or ingesting cannabis products in public spaces. The new ordinance would expand that prohibition on the mall to include tobacco products and any “electronic smoking device that creates an aerosol of vapor.” 

The ordinance is slated for a public hearing at the July 6 council meeting. If adopted, it will go into effect 20 days later. The ordinance, as introduced, does not specify any penalties for failure to comply.  

