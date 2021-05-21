TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Property Owners Association of NJ, and New Jersey Realtors are urging New Jersey residents and landlords impacted by the Covid pandemic to apply for rental assistance.
According to a release, the federally-funded program is providing approximately $353 million in rental assistance to low-and moderate-income households that have had a substantial reduction in income during the pandemic, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. It was also announced by the federal government that the department is due to receive an additional $272 million in American Rescue Plan funding for this purpose.
The application period will remain open until an adequate number of applications have been received to distribute all funds. A notice will be published to inform the public in advance when the application period will close. Participants are being selected on a rolling basis from the overall pool of applicants through a randomized process based on eligibility and lottery criteria.
“As we turn a new corner on the pandemic and begin to return to normalcy, we want to remind everyone that the eviction moratorium will not last forever,” stated Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as commissioner of the DCA. “Don’t wait until the moratorium has ended to apply. We want to stress that the program is open to everyone, regardless of immigration status. Don’t assume that you don’t qualify. Let our housing experts determine whether you’re eligible for assistance. If you have not been able to pay your rent, we urge you to apply today.”
“In these unprecedented times, programs like these are absolutely crucial to stabilize the multi-family housing ecosystem for both renters and landlords,” stated Kelly Voicheck, executive director of the Property Owners Association of New Jersey.
“We welcome the introduction of this program that aims to lessen the financial burden the past year and a half has created for both tenants and landlords, and encourage all who may qualify to apply,” stated 2021 New Jersey Realtors President Jeff Jones.
An applicant may qualify for the assistance based on:
· If a New Jersey resident 18 years of age or older
· Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced financial hardship as a result of the Covid pandemic
· Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability
· Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income. Maximum income limits can be found online at https://www.nj.gov/dca/divisions/dhcr/offices/cverap.html.
Also, property managers or owners of a residential dwelling may apply for assistance on behalf of a tenant. The landlord must:
· Obtain the signature of the tenant on the application, which may be documented electronically
· Must provide documentation of the application to the tenant to notify the tenant that the application has been submitted.
As part of the landlord contract, DCA will encourage landlords to agree to a reasonable payment plan for any rent arrears not covered by the rental assistance and commit to not filing for eviction for non-payment of rent during the term of the assistance.
DCA will provide the centralized application intake, eligibility review, and payment of assistance, which will be made directly to participants’ landlords. DCA has authorized Nan McKay & Associates to help administer the program and to communicate with applicants and landlords.
CVERAP Phase II applications can be submitted with the use of a personal computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet, at https://njdca.onlinepha.com. Spanish-speaking residents can apply at https://njdca.onlinepha.com/es-ES.
DCA will extend reasonable accommodations on a case-by-case basis to disabled individuals and people who have limited English proficiency. The department will take into consideration the disability and the needs of households without internet access. Applicants seeking accommodations may contact DCA’s Applicant Services, at 609-490-4550, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week during the open enrollment period.
Submission of a CVERAP Phase II application does not guarantee placement in the program. Only one CVERAP Phase II application per household will be accepted. Duplicate CVERAP Phase II applications will be rejected.
Additional information about the program can be found online at https://www.nj.gov/dca/cverap2.shtml on the DCA website.
The program will also help provide households that are very low income and homeless with six months of future rent. Additionally, it will assist in paying for security deposits and case management for homeless households to help them bridge to more sustainable support by the end of the six months of rental assistance. These households will be selected by DCA through the coordinated entry process in each county’s homeless management information system.
The Property Owners Association of New Jersey Inc., founded in 1949, exists to bring together owners and operators of residential real estate, interested parties, and industry personnel for education and networking purposes.
The New Jersey Realtors®, formerly known as the New Jersey Association of Realtors® (NJAR®), is the voice for real estate in New Jersey and serves as a leading advocate for the real estate industry and private property owners.