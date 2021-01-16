SEA ISLE CITY – At its Jan. 12 meeting, Sea Isle City Council introduced a first reading of an ordinance related to the city’s commitments under Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requirements to protect watershed areas.
Paul Baldini, the city's solicitor, provided further background, explaining, “although this ordinance will have little practical impact on residents, it is important because we will pick up extra points towards recertifying under FEMA’s community rating system. With these extra credits, the process will become easier. The system is designed to protect our streams and waterways from development and provide overall protection for the environment, which we already are doing.”
Public comment and a final adoption for the ordinance are scheduled for Feb. 9.