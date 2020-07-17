COURT HOUSE - July 17: Cape May County reports that 21 new COVID-19 cases were found today, eight community based and 13 non-resident cases.
According to a release, New Jersey has 176,551 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,710 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 885, including 77 deaths.
With sadness, the county announced the death of two residents from the coronavirus, an 88-year-old man a 91-year-old woman, both from North Wildwood.
“My heart is filled with sorrow upon hearing the news about the passing of two more residents from this disease,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton. “My most sincere condolences go out to the families and friends.”
New Jersey added four more states to its coronavirus quarantine travel advisory and removed Delaware, bringing the list to 22 states that qualify as COVID-19 hotspots. Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin were added Tuesday.
Gov. Phil Murphy strongly urges individuals arriving from these 22 states to self-quarantine and proactively get a COVID-19 test to prevent hotspots from flaring up across our state.
Travelers arriving from those states are being asked to voluntarily self-quarantine for two weeks and to seek a coronavirus test. Enforcement of quarantine in New Jersey remains questionable. Officials say “compliance is expected,” though the self-quarantine is voluntary.
New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York jointly announced the quarantine plan last month to help protect their states from other areas with surging cases.
The states have expanded the list three times in the last three weeks. Delaware was added last Tuesday, July 7, but was dropped after one week.
The quarantine applies to any state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. People traveling for business are exempt. The list now includes 44% of American states.
The full list:
- Alabama (added 6/24/20)
- Arkansas (added 6/24/20)
- Arizona (added 6/24/20)
- California (added 6/30/20)
- Florida (added 6/24/20)
- Georgia (added 6/30/20)
- Iowa (added 6/30/20)
- Idaho (added 6/30/20)
- Kansas (added 7/7/20)
- Louisiana (added 6/30/20)
- Minnesota (added 7/14/20)
- Mississippi (added 6/30/20)
- North Carolina (added 6/24/20)
- Nevada (added 6/30/20)
- New Mexico (added 7/14/20)
- Ohio (added 7/14/20)
- Oklahoma (added 7/7/20)
- South Carolina (added 6/24/20)
- Tennessee (added 6/30/20)
- Texas (added 6/24/20)
- Utah (added 6/24/20)
- Wisconsin (added 7/14/20)