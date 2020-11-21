AVALON - Avalon introduced an ordinance authorizing the use of the municipal right of way for the purpose of installing wireless small cell telecommunications equipment, further preparing the borough for 5G cellular networks.
The ordinance will have a public hearing at the governing body’s Dec. 16 meeting.
Avalon’s agreement with Verizon calls for a specifically designated list of existing poles from which the carrier can select to place the necessary equipment.
The carrier would select locations from the approved list and obtain the necessary borough permits. The structure of fees paid by the carrier will be identical to those in the pending state legislation and will be adjusted if they change before the legislation passing.
The steps the borough is taking will allow the municipality to have reasonable control over the distribution of small cell technology through the existence of an approved master agreement.