COURT HOUSE - When Middle Township Committee passed its ordinance banning all classes of business associated with recreational cannabis, Mayor Timothy Donohue was clear that the municipality remained open to reconsidering the ban when more was known about state regulations governing the emerging cannabis industry. 

That reconsideration became a new ordinance Sept. 20, amending the earlier one and allowing two classes of recreational cannabis businesses in appropriately zoned locations within the municipality's boundaries.  

Facilities involved with the cultivation of cannabis and those that manufacture, prepare and package cannabis items will be permitted 

The introduced ordinance keeps in place the ban on recreational cannabis sales, either in direct retail or as a wholesaler. It also prohibits distribution and delivery activities. 

The ordinance is expected to come up for adoption and a required public hearing at the Oct. 18 committee meeting. 

