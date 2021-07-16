Marijuana Plant - Shutterstock
WEST CAPE MAY - Those looking to purchase marijuana can do so under a West Cape May ordinance approved July 14. 

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the ordinance institutes a 2% local tax on sales from cultivation and manufacturing and a 1% tax of each wholesale or retail sale. 

The ordinance allows state-licensed cannabis sales in two commercial zones, along Sunset and Park boulevards, but not along Broadway, the Press said. 

While most Cape May County municipalities have chosen to ban the practice, West Cape May joins Lower Township in permitting marijuana sales before the Aug. 22 deadline initiated by state law. 

