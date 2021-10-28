TRENTON - A provision of New Jersey’s commitment to reduce plastics pollution statewide will take effect Nov. 4, when food-service businesses may provide single-use plastic straws to a customer only upon request, the state Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) and New Jersey Business Action Center announced Oct. 27.
According to a DEP release, food-service businesses include all restaurants, convenience stores, and fast-food businesses, each of which must also educate their employees and customers about the restriction. Consumers will still be able to purchase packages of straws and beverages prepackaged with a straw, such as juice boxes, after Nov. 4.
The restriction on single-use plastic straws is part of a broader state law enacted in 2020, banning the sale or provision of single-use plastic carryout bags from stores and food-service businesses; single-use paper carryout bags from grocery stores larger than or equal to 2,500 square feet; and use of polystyrene foam food-service products. These additional provisions of the law take effect May 4, 2022 and will supersede any established local laws at that time.
“When we move beyond single-use plastics, we can reduce our reliance on the fossil fuels that create plastic, remove a source of litter from our communities, and protect wild and marine life from the harm of ingesting or becoming entangled in plastic products,” DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette stated.
The DEP, New Jersey Business Action Center, and the New Jersey Clean Communities Council are working together to help businesses and communities understand and comply with the law. A new website, at nj.gov/dep/plastic-ban-law, includes helpful information for regulated entities, including a frequently asked questions page, a list of establishments and how the law impacts them, a copy of the law, and more.
Additionally, the New Jersey Business Action Center has created a clearinghouse, at business.nj.gov/bags/vendorclearinghouse, to aid businesses in identifying vendors and manufacturers who sell the reusable carryout bags permitted by the new law.