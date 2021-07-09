North Wildwood Logo

NORTH WILDWOOD - City Council July 6 opted to pursue an exception to its summer pile driving ban.

Council passed an ordinance on first reading to allow pile driving in the summer for private property owners needing to address an emergent issue. Pile driving for residential and commercial construction in summer, however, is still outlawed, under a city ordinance. 

The exception also has limitations, as emergency pile driving will only be permitted during certain hours and days, i.e., no work on weekends.

