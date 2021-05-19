SEASIDE PARK - Gov. Phil Murphy May 19 announced several new vaccination incentives as part of “Operation Jersey Summer," the statewide public awareness campaign aimed at vaccinating all eligible individuals who live, work or study in New Jersey against Covid.
According to a release, the new incentives include a state parks vax pass, providing free access to New Jersey’s 51 state parks and facilities including Island Beach State Park, a free glass of wine at participating New Jersey wineries, and dinner with Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy.
“Millions of New Jerseyans have rolled up their sleeves and received a vaccination to protect themselves and their loved ones from Covid-19, but there is still much work to be done in order to reach our goal of 4.7 million fully vaccinated New Jersey adults by June 30,” stated Murphy. “In partnership with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Garden State Wine Growers Association, we are giving New Jerseyans more reasons to step up and visit one of our 1,700 vaccination sites to receive a free Covid-19 vaccine. We are determined to reach our vaccination goals and make this the best Jersey summer yet.”
“With continually improving public health indicators, we want every New Jersey resident to get a state parks vax pass and get out to enjoy our incredible state parks with their families and friends,” stated Shawn LaTourette, acting commissioner, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. “From High Point, in the northwest, to Cape May Point, in the southeast, our state parks provide a great place for New Jerseyans to connect with one another and with nature. A free state parks vax pass is just one small way that we can thank our fellow residents for taking good care of themselves and each other by getting vaccinated against Covid-19.”
“New Jersey state parks are second to none and offer a great diversity of outdoor recreational experiences,” statedNew Jersey Parks and Forestry Director John Cecil. “We look forward to welcoming everyone this summer and truly hope many people take advantage of this opportunity to save money while doing the right thing to help end the pandemic.”
“The Garden State Wine Growers Association is proud to have nine of our member wineries join in raising awareness for the Covid-19 vaccination program by offering a free glass of wine to all those of age that show they’ve received their first vaccination dose this May,” stated Tom Cosentino, executive director, Garden State Wine Growers Association. “We encourage all New Jersey residents to get vaccinated, so they can come out this summer to our vineyards and enjoy the award-winning wines New Jersey vintners are producing.”
Vax and Visit with the State Parks Vax Pass
Beginning May 27, DEP will offer a free state parks vax pass under the new “Vax and Visit” campaign to all New Jersey residents who receive at least one dose of their Covid vaccination by July 4. The State Parks Vax Pass, which will be of the same value as the annual State Parks Pass, will allow free access to all of New Jersey’s 51 state parks and forest facilities that charge daily walk-in or parking fees from May 27 through Dec. 31. New Jersey residents who have received at least their first dose of a Covid vaccine will be able to request a State Parks Vax Pass upon entry at any one of the state’s 51 parks, including Island Beach State Park.
DEP will also provide refunds to residents who already purchased annual state park passes this year and have been fully vaccinated.
Uncork the Vaccination
In partnership with the Garden State Wine Growers Association, New Jerseyans ages 21 and over who receive their first Covid vaccination in the month of May can visit one of New Jersey’s participating wineries and receive a free glass of wine. Participating wineries include Amalthea Cellars, Auburn Road Vineyards, Bellview Winery, DiMatteo Vineyards, Salem Oak Vineyards, Terhune Orchards, Tomasello Winery, Villa Milagro Vineyards, in Pohatcong, and White Horse Winery.
Dinner with the Governor and First Lady
Beginning May 19, individuals age 18 or older who have received at least one dose of Covid vaccination in New Jersey since the roll-out of the state’s program in December can enter to win dinner along with a guest with Gov. Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy. The winner will have the choice between dinner at Drumthwacket, the official governor’s residence located in Princeton, or the governor’s residence in Island Beach State Park. Entries must be submitted by May 31. To enter, visit covid19.nj.gov.