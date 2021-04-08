MT Logo

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee April 5 introduced an ordinance authorizing nine municipal zoning changes recommended in the master plan reexamination report approved by the Planning Board, in November (https://bit.ly/3kbjtMT). 

The ordinance states, “The zoning changes are in the best interests of the health, safety, and welfare of the community to support and encourage appropriate development within the township.”  

A public hearing on the ordinance is expected to be held at the committee's May meeting, at 6 p.m.  

The only change that produced opposition at previous committee meetings alters the zoning for a site off the Garden State Parkway access road, at Exit 10, in Court House.  

A developer is seeking to use the site for the construction of a Hilton hotel. The plan is opposed by property owners in a small residential development located off the same access road.

