WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced that the Borough of Woodbine has made an application to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) for three projects, totaling approximately $1.1 million.
According to a release, the first is for a grant, in the amount of $203,837.50, for Phase 2 of the reconstruction/resurfacing of Clay Street, between Heilprin Avenue and Monroe Avenue, and for Madison Avenue, between Webster Street and Clay Street.
These roads are in need of reconditioning and are the only access for the properties along them. They interconnect with two major thorofares (Webster Street and Heilprin Avenue) in the downtown area, which thorofares are part of a New Jersey Transit route and serve as a primary access to the borough elementary school, the borough branch of the county library, the developmental center, and the newly constructed borough ecopark, which includes NJDOT funded bikeways and pedestrian shared-use paths.
The project will also include improvements to the intersection curb ramps to make them ADA compliant.
The second application, in the amount of $213,718.75, is for the resurfacing of the first of three phases of Fremont Avenue, from Washington Avenue westerly towards the borough boundary line. The resurfacing of this roadway at this time will mitigate the need for a major reconstruction of the roadway in the near future and extend the useful life of the roadway pavement.
The third application, in the amount of $648,836.25, is for an extension of the Woodbine bikeway system, from the intersection of Heilprin and Sumner extending easterly along Sumner Avenue to its intersection with Fidler Road. This will be adjacent and connecting to the bikeway system in the Open Space EcoPark and will also extend the borough’s existing bikeway system towards the municipal airport, with future phases planned to interconnect a loop back to the main bikeway system along DeHirsch Avenue and CR550.
“I would like to thank NJDOT for making available this opportunity; funding for these projects would continue our excellent relationship with NJDOT and provide a major benefit to residents and visitors alike, which would not be possible without NJDOT support,” stated Pikolycky. “These projects are a major part of the borough’s ongoing capital improvement plan for the roadway infrastructure, as well as expansion of the bikeway system.”