COURT HOUSE – As the Nov. 3 election approaches, Cape May County Clerk Rita Fulginiti reported 27,610 voters returned their vote-by-mail ballots, as of Oct. 19, of the 71,018 ballots sent to active voters.
The Cape May County Board of Elections “continues to process new or updated voter registrations received via online, New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, or which came in direct before the deadline of Oct. 13,” she stated, in an Oct. 20 email.
She added that when all voter registrations are in, the statistics will be posted to the county clerk's election website, at www.capemaycountyvotes.com.
Voters have four ways to return their vote-by-mail ballots:
* Mail it, using the postage paid envelope. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
* Drop it into a secure vote-by-mail drop box no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Drop box locations:
- Cape May County Clerk’s Office, 7 North Main St., Court House
- Cape May County Public Works Building, 536 Woodbine-Ocean View Rd., Ocean View
- Cape May Municipal Hall, 643 Washington St., Cape May
- Lower Township Municipal Hall, 2600 Bayshore Rd., Villas
- Lower Township Public Safety Building (court entrance), in the Cape May County Airport Complex, Erma
- Martin Luther King Center, 207 W Main St., Whitesboro
- Ocean City Municipal Hall, 861 Asbury Ave., Ocean City
- Sea Isle City Branch Cape May County Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle
- Stone Harbor Branch Cape May County Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor
- Upper Township Municipal Hall, 2100 Tuckahoe Rd., Petersburg
- Wildwood Municipal Hall, 4400 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood
* Deliver it to the Cape May County Board of Elections, 10 Mechanic St., Court House, no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Individuals are asked to bring identification.
* Deliver it to their designated polling place (https://bit.ly/33S2XL7) no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Individuals who choose to vote at their polling place will be given a paper provisional ballot. There will be no voting machines at the polling places.
Voters with a disability who need an accessible vote-by-mail ballot may call 609-465-1013 or go to their assigned polling place, which will provide access to an in-person voting device Nov. 3.
Individuals interested in viewing an instructional video on voting by mail can visit https://bit.ly/30oYr4W.
Those who wish to check their ballot’s status can do so by calling 1-877-NJ-Voter (1-877-658-6837) or visiting https://voter.svrs.nj.gov/auth/sign-in.
Voters who did not return their vote-by-mail ballots by Oct. 19 should expect to receive a postcard from the County Clerk’s Office, informing them of their polling location.
“I encourage voters to vote and return their vote-by-mail ballots as soon as they are sure of their vote,” stated Fulginiti. “It enables the Board of Elections time before Election Day to check in the ballots and verify voter signatures.”
Voters with a ballot issue should contact the County Clerk’s Office, at 609-465-1018.
Fulginiti noted the Board of Elections will begin counting ballots 10 days before the election, and that unofficial and incomplete results will be posted to the county clerk's election website after 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
“The Board of Elections will continue to tally vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day and received up to seven days later. The provisional ballots will be tallied after all the vote-by-mail ballots are in. I expect the Board of County Canvassers will certify the election on or before Nov. 20,” she added.
In addition to the below races, there are also school board elections included on the ballot.
Three state questions for constitutional amendments are also on the ballot. One would legalize the use of recreational marijuana for individuals at least 21 years of age, another would give a $250 property tax deduction to veterans who did not serve in time of war, as well as extend the 100% property tax exemption for disabled veterans to veterans who became disabled during peacetime military service, and another would postpone the redrawing of legislative district boundaries if U.S. Census counts are delayed.
Voters in Cape May will decide between two bond ordinances, initiated by citizen petition, involving the financing and construction of public safety facilities. One would finance construction of a consolidated public safety building, for $15 million, while the other would finance construction of a stand-alone firehouse, for $5 million. Voters also have the option to vote ‘no’ on both ordinances.
West Cape May voters will decide whether the borough should establish a Length of Service Awards Program for members of the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company.
President
Seeking the office of president (vote for one, four-year term) are eight candidates:
Republican Donald J. Trump, Democrat Joseph R. Biden, Constitution Party Don Blankenship, Alliance Party Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, United Party America Bill Hammons, Green Party Howie Hawkins, Libertarian Party Jo Jorgensen, Socialism and Liberation Gloria Estela La Riva
U.S. Senate
Five are seeking one, six-year seat in the U.S. Senate:
Democrat Cory Booker, Republican Rikin (Rik) Mehta, Green Party Madelyn R. Hoffman, LaRouche Was Right Daniel Burke, Of, By, For! Veronica Fernandez
U.S. House of Representatives
Seeking the 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives (vote for one, two-year term) are four candidates:
Republican Jeff Van Drew, Democrat Amy Kennedy, Justice Mercy Humility Jenna Harvey, Libertarian Party Jesse Ehrnstrom
County Races
Sheriff, vote for one, three-year term
Republican, Robert A. Nolan
Clerk, vote for one, five-year term
Republican, Rita Marie Fulginiti
Freeholder, vote for two, three-year terms
Democrat, Elizabeth F. Casey, Brendan Sciarra
Republican, Will Morey, Jeffrey L. Pierson
Independent, Ryan Troiano
Municipal Races
Cape May
Mayor, vote for one, four-year term
Nonpartisan, Zachary Mullock, Clarence F. Lear III
Council member, vote for one, four-year term
Nonpartisan, Patricia Gray Hendricks, Mark DiSanto, Christopher Bezaire
Cape May Point
Commissioner, vote for three, four-year terms
Nonpartisan, Anita VanHeeswyk, Marcus D. Wrotny, Mary A. Kelly, Catherine M. Busch, Robert J. Moffatt
Dennis Township Committee, vote for two, three-year terms
Republican, Scott J. Turner, Thomas J. VanArtsdalen
Democrat, Jeffrey Trout, Renee Pettit
Lower Township
Mayor, vote for one, four-year term
Democrat, Christopher South
Republican, Francis H. Sippel
Council-at-large, vote for one, four-year term
Republican, David Perry
Democrat, Chris Marlow
Council member, vote for one, two-year unexpired term
Republican, 2nd Ward, Kevin S. Coombs
Middle Township Committee, vote for one, three-year term
Democrat, Bob Jackson
Republican, Timothy Donohue
North Wildwood
Council member, vote for one, three-year term
Republican, 1st Ward, David J. Del Conte; 2nd Ward, Kellyann Tolomeo
Stone Harbor
Mayor, vote for one, four-year term
Republican, Judith M. Davies-Dunhour
Council member, vote for two, three-year terms
Republican, Reese E. Moore, Robin Lynn Casper
Upper Township Committee, vote for one, three-year term
Democrat, John Amenhauser
Republican, Curtis T. Corson Jr.
West Wildwood
Commissioner, vote for three, four-year terms
Nonpartisan, John J. Banning, Matthew J. Ksiazek, Joseph D. Segrest, Christopher J. Fox, Scott Golden, Amy Korobellis
Woodbine
Council member, vote for two, three-year terms
Republican, David Bennett, Hector Cruz