Wildwood Crest Beach Headquarters - File Photo.jpg
File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST - The Borough of Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners has passed ordinances that ban smoking on the beach and impose some restrictions on recreational marijuana use.

According to a release, Wildwood Crest previously offered designated smoking areas on its beach. Those areas have now been eliminated, making the entire beach smoke-free.

In addition, borough commissioners have moved to prohibit anyone from using marijuana/cannabis products in public places, such as borough parks and recreational areas.

In a related measure, borough commissioners also passed an ordinance that prohibits the operation of all classes of cannabis establishments, cannabis distributors, and cannabis delivery services within borough limits.

The ordinances were approved after a second reading, at the May 12 meeting of the Board of Commissioners. They will become effective 20 days after advertisement as required by law, meaning these new measures will be in place beginning June 7.

For more information, contact the borough clerk’s office, at 609-729-8040.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments