COURT HOUSE - The reorganization meeting and swearing-in of County Commissioners Will Morey and Jeffrey L. Pierson will take place at 5 p.m. Jan. 6.
According to a release, this meeting will also mark the first time the county will be using the new name, Cape May County Board of Commissioners.
Effective Jan. 1, the term Board of Chosen Freeholders will be replaced with "Board of County Commissioners," per a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. Freeholders will now be referred to as county commissioners in all 21 counties, in New Jersey.
Due to continued precautions to stop the spread of Covid, the meeting will not be open to the public, but it can be viewed by livestream, at 5 p.m., via the Cape May County website, at www.capemaycountynj.gov.
"This has been an unusual year, and many of our traditional programs and services have been held virtually to avoid public gatherings and comply with the CDC mandates to stop the spread of the virus. While not the ideal situation, we wanted to ensure the public could witness the swearing-in of Commissioners Morey and Pierson, who were reelected, in November, for a three-year term to continue to serve on the board. Our IT will livestream the meeting for the public, and it will be available online for a period of time for those who can't view it live," stated Commissioner Director, Gerald M. Thornton.
Morey was elected to the board in 2011 and will serve his third term in office. Pierson was appointed to fill an unexpired term, in 2016, and will serve his second elected term in office. Commissioners are elected to three-year terms.
"Being sworn into public office is an honor, and one that each member of the board takes very seriously. My colleagues are committed to the county's mission to provide services to the residents in the most effective and efficient way," Thornton added.
"Cape May County is highly regarded throughout the state for our programs and services. It is disheartening that this meeting could not be open to the public. We were forced to allow only family members to participate this year.
I want to take this opportunity, on behalf of the entire board, to wish everyone a happy and healthy new year. We hope 2021 will bring us all back together again."