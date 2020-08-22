WILDWOOD - There is, once again, hope for bayfront land that used to be a municipal landfill. It closed decades ago, but occupies significant bayfront real estate, between Baker and Garfield avenues, and could soon be redeveloped, city officials said.
CME Associates, the city’s engineer, is working to get information for developers on the land’s condition. The project could be put out to bid by the end of the year, Mayor Peter Byron said.
“It could be single families, it could be commercial, it could be a combination of residential and commercial, marina, restaurants. It could be any combination of things,” he added.
Byron wanted the project put out to bid years ago, when he was a commissioner, but former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. wouldn’t allow it, Byron said. Troiano reportedly favored giving the project to a local developer, who, Byron feared, didn’t have the financial wherewithal or experience to pull off the large-scale project.
“We’re being very proactive with this now because I think this is a tremendous opportunity for the city. We’re putting everything together right now to put a package together and get an RFP (request for proposal) out there to get a serious, dedicated developer,” said the mayor.