TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy April 21 signed A5405, which will direct $10 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) established under the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.
According to a release, this funding will be distributed to seven New Jersey food banks in order to continue providing families with food assistance during the pandemic. Murphy previously allocated $25 million in CRF funding to food banks in New Jersey.
“Our food banks have been a critical resource for thousands of families impacted by the pandemic,” Murphy stated. “Today’s necessary funding will help organizations to continue supporting New Jerseyans to put food on the table for their families. I want to thank our congressional delegation for their commitment to secure this funding.”
The funding will be distributed to the following organizations:
- Community Food Bank of New Jersey, $5,200,000
- The Food Bank of South Jersey, $1,500,000
- Fulfill Monmouth & Ocean, $1,500,000
- Mercer Street Friends Food Bank, $1,100,000
- Norwescap, $300,000
- Southern Regional Food Distribution Center, $300,000
- Farmers Against Hunger, $100,000
“Food banks carry out a crucial and valuable role in serving the food insecure for all communities throughout New Jersey,” NJDA Secretary Douglas Fisher stated. “This funding will help ensure access to meals and the necessary assistance for those who may find themselves in need of a helping hand during a time of stress."
“Food insecurity is a quiet crisis that has been made worse by the pandemic,” stated Senate President Steve Sweeney. “The economic fallout has made it tragically hard for a growing number of families to put food on their tables. No one in America should be allowed to go hungry, and no family should be forced to live with the fear of not knowing where the next meal is coming from. These food banks are a lifeline for those in need during a time of difficult challenges.”
“Over 1.2 million people in this state now suffer from food insecurity, a staggering number that has increased substantially because of Covid-19” stated Sen. Steven Oroho (R-24th). “By lending a helping hand to large food banks, this law will help address the hunger crisis in New Jersey head-on."
“Far too many families are struggling to put food on the table right now because of the financial impact of Covid-19,” stated Speaker Craig Coughlin, Assemblywoman Shanique Speight (D-29th) and Assemblyman John Armato (D-2nd), in a joint statement. “Throughout this crisis, food banks have been providing critical support to community members in need – ensuring no one who seeks their help goes home hungry. Allocating funds to New Jersey’s food banks will help these organizations continue their important mission of helping residents get through challenging times.”