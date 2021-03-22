WILDWOOD CREST - The Borough of Wildwood Crest will offer residents of the borough an opportunity to purchase old public street signs.
According to a release, the borough’s Board of Commissioners authorized the sale of the old public street signs, via a resolution that was passed unanimously at its regularly scheduled meeting March 17.
Street signs will be sold for $50 for each double-intersection sign and for $20 for each single sign. Signs will be offered for sale in an “as is” condition, without any express of implied warranties of any nature. Double-intersection signs cannot be separated. Sales of signs will be awarded through a lottery drawing, which is open to Wildwood Crest residents and taxpayers only.
Those wishing to purchase signs must register from April 1-24 by calling the Crest Pier Recreation Center, at 609-523-0202, or by registering in-person at the Crest Pier Recreation Center, at 5800 Ocean Avenue. Registration can be made via phone or in-person Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Registrants will be given a number for the lottery drawing, which will take place on or shortly after April 26. The holders of the assigned numbers selected in the lottery drawing will be contacted by the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department. Signs will be available for pickup by lottery drawing winners May 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the old library building, at Wisteria Road and Ocean Avenue.
Signs not collected on May 1 will be available for pickup at the Crest Pier Recreation Center during normal business hours. Lottery winners must show proof of residence at the time of purchase. Signs not sold during the lottery drawing process will become available to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Cash or check will be accepted for all sign purchases. Checks are to be made payable to “Borough of Wildwood Crest.”
Proceeds from all sales of old public street signs will be dedicated to the preservation of Wildwood Crest historical artifacts.
For further information, contact the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department, at 609-523-0202.