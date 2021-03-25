CREST HAVEN - A two-year labor agreement between the Police Benevolent Association Local 401 and the county prosecutor was approved by the Board of County Commissioners March 23. It covers a period from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2022.
The contract covers seven detective sergeants and 29 detectives in the County Prosecutor's Office.
Salary increases for the unit average 3.35% over the life of the pact, according to County Counsel Jeffrey Lindsay.
A provision was added to provide health benefits for the spouse and children, up to age 26, of a detective who is killed in the line of duty, Lindsay added.
The resolution, introduced by Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, director of Public Safety, passed unanimously.
Exit 20 Full Interchange Sought
The board passed a resolution requesting New Jersey Turnpike Authority create a full Garden State Parkway interchange at Exit 20, Seaville.
The Marmora intersection, with Roosevelt Boulevard Exit 26, has been the site of many crashes due to heavy volume. It is the only parkway access in Upper Township where entrance and exit are possible for north and southbound traffic.
Make Route 55 a Toll Road?
At the earlier March 23 caucus meeting, Board Director Gerald Thornton said he attended a South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization (SJTPO) meeting, where he learned the state Department of Transportation (NJDOT) inquired of Jennifer Marandino, SJTPO executive director, her thoughts on making Route 55 a toll road. It is free for its entire length, from Deptford to Cumberland County.
"I guess it was generated because the (Cape May County) Herald called them (NJDOT)," Thornton said.
The Board of County Commissioners recently passed another of several resolutions urging the extension of Route 55 into Cape May County.
Thornton added that the addition of tolls to Route 55 could only be supported if the funds were solely dedicated to extending the highway into the county.
"If they want to discuss it, it has merit, as long as the funds are dedicated," Thornton said.
He recalled, before the construction of three overpasses on the Garden State Parkway in Middle Township to eliminate traffic signals, that the highway’s governing authority sought to impose tolls in Cape May County.
Those overpasses were built without toll booths in the county.
Grants Awarded
Five Historic Preservation Trust Fund grants were approved at the same meeting, held via internet. They fund a portion of the projects under the Open Space program. All were presented to the board 45 days ago by Leslie Gimeno, county planning director.
They include:
Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts Foundation for Emlen Physick Estate outbuildings restoration, $66,678.
Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum Hangar No. 1 roof area replacement, $240,000.
Also, another for $77,820 for museum restoration, second floor north.
City of Cape May Franklin Street School restoration, $240,000.
Historic Cold Spring Village Foundation preservation of five buildings, $18,900.
Shared Service Agreements
Also, under the Open Space program:
Upper Township, Beesley's Point Park Pedestrian/Bicycle Gateway, $896,000.
Woodbine, Woodbine Eco-Park Creative Placemaking implementation, $183,060.
Bridge Repairs
The board approved a $1.3-million contract with South State Inc. for various priority bridge repairs. The contract called for work to start March 24.