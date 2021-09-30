AVALON - Sylvester’s Fish Market and Restaurant closed its doors after four decades of serving fresh fish and seafood to shore residents and visitors.
Last call in the open-air restaurant was Sept. 11. A liquidation sale was scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2.
Sylvester’s got its name in 1978 after Fred and Steve Sylvester bought Schute’s Seafood, located at the 21st Street site since opening in 1944. The Sylvesters added the dining room, and the fish market became a seasonal restaurant, as well.
Bill and Bernadette Selgrath purchased the restaurant in 2002. At the start of summer 2021, the couple announced this would be the last season. T-shirts with the slogan “One Last Cast” celebrated the end of almost 20 years for the Selgraths' ownership.
The last summer was not easy. Staff shortages forced the restaurant to give up its lunch shift and led to weekdays when the restaurant’s Facebook page announced unexpected closures.
The liquidation of items in the two-day sale is a prelude to the demolition of the buildings on the site. The location is expected to be home to new condos.