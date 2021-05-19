VILLAS - Lower Township Council passed a resolution, at its May 17 meeting, awarding a $2.744 million contract with Fred M. Schiavone Construction to build the Clem Mulligan Sports Complex, in Villas.
Lower Township Manager Michael Laffey announced a $1.223 million Open Space grant at the Jan. 20 council meeting (https://bit.ly/33ZKxHQ). The money will help fund a $2 million upgrade to the park, at Harvard and Tomlin avenues.
Council passed a $1.5 million bond ordinance, at its June 15, 2020, meeting (https://bit.ly/3otICEO), and a $400,000 Clean Communities grant has been set aside for the work.
The new park will sit on the same footprint as the current park, but will feature considerable upgrades, including a regulation Little League field, a soccer/all-purpose field, resurfaced basketball courts, age-specific playgrounds, a lighted walking path, and a new snack bar with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant bathrooms.
Security concerns at the park were addressed with new lighting and low-height shrubbery. The park will not be completely locked down at night, with the walking trail available at all hours.
The playground area will feature new equipment, with age-specific play areas for children 2-5 years old and another for 5-12 years old.
The basketball court backboards were recently upgraded, but the court will be resurfaced.
Parking will be available on the Bates and Caroline avenues sides of the field.
Construction on the complex should begin in a few weeks, Laffey said.