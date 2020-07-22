NORTH WILDWOOD - The City of North Wildwood, City of Wildwood, and the Borough of Wildwood Crest were recently awarded a LEAP Challenge Grant, of $95,800, from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), to study efficiencies resulting from the potential consolidation of various emergency services.
“We are appreciative of the DCA’s LEAP award and very pleased that our application was so favorably received,” stated North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello. Mayor Rosenello also added, “This grant will provide us with the opportunity to study the most efficient means for us to provide critical public safety services to the Wildwoods.”
According to a release, under the study proposal - referred to as SCoRES, or the Shore Communities Regional Emergency Services Consolidation - the participating municipalities will examine the possible cooperative agreements among the three EMS communities, and the North Wildwood and Wildwood career fire services.
According to Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, “The similarities between the resort towns underscore the need for the forthcoming study process, especially for the fire services component. We share the same island and we all experience the same dramatic increase in population each summer.” Byron also added, “It’s easy to determine that the sharing of resources could yield positive results for everyone, especially the taxpayers.”
A similar sentiment regarding the possible ways to enhance EMS was expressed by Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera, who stated, “With three small communities providing the full range of emergency medical services – staffing, training, equipment, billing and more – it only makes sense to see how we might be able to deliver these services more efficiently.”