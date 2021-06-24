Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
Shutterstock

COURT HOUSE - Cape May Councilman Christopher Bezaire has been incarcerated since June 16 on charges of cyber harassment, stalking, invasion of privacy and contempt. Among the charges is the allegation that Bezaire, without permission, posted intimate images of an ex-girlfriend to embarrass her. 

Bezaire June 23 had a detention hearing, in which he hoped to be freed on his own recognizance until trial. Instead, his hearing was postponed until June 25, and Bezaire continues to be lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility 

During the hearing before Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury, Assistant Cape May County Prosecutor Jennifer Hance told the court that additional charges involving a second victim were likely against BezaireHe was represented at the hearing by defense attorney John Tumelty, who took over the case the day before. 

