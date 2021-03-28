ATLANTIC CITY - The Atlantic County Covid vaccination megasite will host a three-day mass scheduling event to book 31,000 first-dose appointments.
According to a release, online scheduling will open on the following days and times:
· March 30, at 3 p.m.
· April 1, at 6 p.m.
· April 3, at 9 a.m.
Community members wishing to be vaccinated at the Atlantic City Convention Center site should visit vaccination.atlanticare.org to create an account unless they’ve already done so. They should use the same link to log in to their account to participate in the scheduling events next week.
After all appointments have been filled through this event, weekly scheduling events at vaccination.atlanticare.org will pause. However, individuals can regularly log in to their accounts to check for additional appointments that might become available.
“We are pleased to be increasing the number of vaccination appointments to protect our community,” stated Sherrie Bragg, MSN, RN, AtlantiCare, clinical facility manager of the megasite. “As of today, we’ve delivered more than 129,000 doses at the site. We are grateful for the community’s continued patience and support as we work to curb the spread of Covid in our community and to end the pandemic.”