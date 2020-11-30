To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Nov. 30: Cape May County, like most parts of the country, continues to grapple with an uptick in COVID cases. Fortunately, according to state and federal statistics, Cape May County has a lower infection rate and positivity rate than most of the rest of the state. Yet, numbers have gone higher in recent weeks, demonstrating a continuing need for masks and social distancing.
According to a release, the Cape May County Department of Health announced Nov. 30 that 40 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, two of which are associated with long-term care in Dennis and Lower townships. While Cape May County has recorded 2,853 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,527 of those are now off quarantine.
Cape May County Nov. 11 began an ad campaign called Finish Strong – Safely Together, building on the Safely Together campaign that county and local governments and the business community utilized during the summer months. The Finish Strong campaign reminds Cape May County residents to regroup and refocus on keeping each other safe so that our community can slow the spread of the virus while we await the coming vaccines.