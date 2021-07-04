UT Logo

PETERSURG – Upper Township Committee member Kimberly Hayes June 28 announced that she and other community leaders teamed up to form a burgeoning ACT (arts, culture and theatre) center to enhance creative outlets for municipal residents.  

“Speaking from personal experience with my children, Upper offers great academic, sports and scouting activities, for example, but for my daughter, we drove to various counties outside of our own to find artistic outlets for herso we’re very excited to bring this new endeavor to our community,” Hayes said.  

During public comment, Blanche Adams, representing the Upper Township Business Association, noted, “Having a thriving cultural district in a community is a proven way to stimulate local business, so we’re really happy about this initiative. We know it will benefit all members of the community, including children and seniors.” 

