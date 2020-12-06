CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council Dec. 1, again, postponed any decision on a proposed ordinance to ban the planting of invasive species.
The ordinance, which was the subject of numerous discussions at council meetings, contains a list of 96 invasive species and is seen by some council members as an enforcement problem.
“I don’t think we should be policing people’s backyards,” said Councilwoman Stacy Sheehan.
Councilman and Mayor-elect Zack Mullock said he felt the emphasis should be on education more than enforcement of so large a list of plants and trees.
In the end, the decision was to withdraw the draft and return the issue to the Environmental Commission, where it originated, for further consultation and revision.
Since the ordinance was withdrawn while up for second reading, any new version will have to begin the ordinance approval process from the beginning, with a new introduction. That places the issue with the next council for any actual adoption.