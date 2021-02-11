To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 11: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 35 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days, two of which are associated with Middle Township long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,359 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,771 of those are now off quarantine
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 337 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 10, for a total of 7,087 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 17,443 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
New Jersey has six mega-vaccination sites set up to do Covid vaccinations. The closest one to Cape May County is at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
AtlantiCare announced a new schedule for setting up appointments. New appointments will be available Tuesdays, at 3 p.m., Thursdays, at 6 p.m., and Saturdays, at 9 a.m. Vaccination appointments and more information is available at https://vaccination.atlanticare.org/.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.