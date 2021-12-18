AVALON - At its Dec. 15 work session, Avalon Borough Council heard a borough administration proposal to raise beach tag rates for 2022. The proposal did not suggest increases to the level recently enacted by neighboring Stone Harbor.
The Avalon proposal, likely to be enacted at the council’s next regular meeting, would raise the cost of pre-season tags from $25 to $28, in-season tags from $30 to $33, weekly tags from $13 to $16, and daily tags from $6 to $8.
Stone Harbor imposed steeper increases on beach tag prices, including the in-season seasonal tag, which moved from $30 to $40, $7 less than the proposed new Avalon price of $33.
Weekly and daily tags are similarly priced, with only a $1 difference on weekly tags. Stone Harbor’s pre-season tag price is $32, $4 higher than Avalon.
Both municipalities have agreed that they will maintain their reciprocity agreement, which allows the tags of each town to be honored on the other’s beaches. A short trip from Stone Harbor to the ticket booth at 30th Street in Avalon could save $7 on each in-season seasonal tag bought and $4 on pre-season prices.
Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said at a recent council meeting that she felt the price difference would not matter to Stone Harbor residents who will still want their Stone Harbor beach tag.
