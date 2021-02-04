SHAWCREST – The manufactured home and marina community at the foot of the George Redding Bridge was sold to an unnamed partnership and will be managed by Legacy Management LLC, a property management company with properties along the East Coast and in the Midwest.
Andrew Fells, chief operating officer and vice president, stated, in an email, that the property was acquired Dec. 22, 2020, and will be managed by Legacy MHC Management II LLC, which is a family-operated business with over 20 years of experience in manufactured housing communities.
Shawcrest has year-round and seasonal homeowners.
Fells said Legacy will be making several improvements to the community in the coming year and is excited to join the “Wildwood family.”
Shawcrest Community and Marina, located in Lower Township, is a family manufactured housing community and marina comprised of 317 housing sites, 125 boat slips, and 21 wave runner slips.
The property features a basketball court, horseshoes, a fishing area, and a marina, as well as areas throughout the property for dry-boat storage.
The boat slips are located along the property’s west and south sides, allowing residents and non-residents direct access to boat launching (via an onsite boat lift), slip rental, and winter storage of watercraft.
Legacy properties include both all-ages communities and age-restricted (55-plus) communities. They also own and operate multiple RV resorts throughout the U.S.