COURT HOUSE - The rate of infection (RT) in Cape May County is currently 0.78. The RT means that on average, each individual who tests positive for Covid in Cape May County is infecting 0.78 other people. Therefore, it can be said that the number of cases in Cape May County is decreasing at this time.
According to a release, Cape May County also continues to have a low rate of positive Covid tests at 0.8%. The county’s 30-day average of new daily Covid cases is now four cases per day from 14 one month ago.
Cape May County has recorded 8,857 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,609 of which are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health has administered a total of 21,248 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 55,524 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 50,491 have been fully vaccinated.
Cape May County has the second-highest Covid vaccination rate among all New Jersey counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 58% of the county's population is fully vaccinated. The county remains higher than the statewide average of 54%.
The latest Covid Activity Level Report was released June 17 by the New Jersey Department of Health and the southeast section of the state, where Cape May County is, has the lowest new coronavirus case rate and lowest percent positivity. The southeast section also includes Atlantic and Cumberland counties, along with Cape May County.
The state is reporting 1.35 new cases per 100,000 people in the region, with a 0.74% positivity rate. The southeast is also one of three regions out of six in New Jersey that are labeled as "low" for Covid activity, which is the best rating that can be achieved.
"The dropping case rates, and the county's high vaccination numbers is showing that what we have been doing in Cape May County is working,” stated Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “Our team at the county’s Department of Health is continuing to work in the community to provide vaccinations to everyone who wants it.”
Anyone interested in finding a site to receive the Covid vaccine can visit https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder. The website allows an individual to search for a location to walk in within a specific mileage range of a zip code. The search results then provide available sites, the minimum age at that location, based on the vaccine available there, street address, and a phone number to call for more information.
The Cape May County Department of Health’s vaccine clinic is now located at the Field House, at Lower Cape May Regional High School. The clinic is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and anyone who wants the vaccine can walk in. Also, to help those who can’t get in during work hours, the clinic will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
For more information, including the daily reported case numbers, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.