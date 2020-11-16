TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Health Nov. 11 released updated guidance on indoor sports activities, in conjunction with an executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy prohibiting interstate indoor K-12, club and league youth sports competitions.
According to a release, Executive Order No. 194, signed by Murphy Nov. 10, took effect as of 5 a.m. Nov. 12.
Practices, inter-team games, scrimmages, and tournaments, both contact and non-contact, are permitted for low, medium and high risk sports in indoor and outdoor settings for in-state teams. Under Executive Order No. 194 and the updated guidance, indoor interstate youth sports competitions – including those operated by the school-based, club and recreational programs — are suspended in New Jersey, as of Nov. 12. The suspension applies to sports across all risk levels.
In addition to including the prohibition, the updated guidance also requires those engaging in sports activities to cooperate with local health departments on contact tracing and requires coaching staff to enforce social distancing and masking. Athletes, coaches, parents and others who test positive for COVID-19 and/or were told to quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure must follow instructions from the local public health department, according to the guidance.
“We know the risk of COVID-19 infections is already higher in indoor settings. With COVID-19 cases growing in New Jersey and throughout the country, we must work to minimize the spread of the virus here as much as possible,” stated New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “In addition, contact tracing is a primary tool in our efforts to combat the virus, and it is incumbent on all New Jerseyans to answer the call and share their contacts to help protect their families, friends and communities.”
“Indoor interstate youth sports competition” includes any sports game, scrimmage, tournament, or similar competition conducted indoors with opposing teams or individuals from different states and that would require an opposing team or individual to travel from a state outside of New Jersey.
The updated guidance also stipulates that coaching staff must ensure that athletes remain 6 feet apart when not engaged in sports activities, such as when they are seated on the bench or on the sidelines. Masking and social distancing requirements also apply to spectators.
Collegiate and professional sports are not affected.