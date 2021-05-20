CAPE MAY - Mayor Zack Mullock notified property owners, at Cape May City Council's May 18 meeting, that those engaged in transient space short-term rentals through online applications, like Airbnb, have 30 days to comply with the city's mercantile license requirement.
A recent presentation by the city’s new Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee highlighted that transient space rental activity is a larger portion of the city’s accommodation sales than the mercantile license pool would have one believe.
City officials fear many of those renting through online apps are doing so in violation of municipal rules that require a mercantile license and safety inspections.
The 30-day amnesty period allows those needing to comply a chance to do so, with no questions asked.
“We are looking forward, not backward,” Mullock said.
He said nothing about what happens after the 30 days, but implied penalties could be levied against violators.
“This is a safety issue,” he added.
Cape May is not alone among county towns wrestling with transient space rentals. Recently, Lower Township hired a private firm, at $26,000, to identify property owners who are engaged in transient space rentals without necessary licenses and safety inspections (https://bit.ly/2RqMBWI).